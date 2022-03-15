Here's Your Last Chance to Catch Chicago's Immersive Van Gogh Experience Before It Closes

Chicago's immersive Vincent Van Gogh experience has extended its closing date this spring, with its last showings through at the end of May.

"Immersive Van Gogh," held in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, extended its closing date to May 30, though more sporadically available throughout the week.

Tickets are available at vangoghchicago.com or by calling (844) 307-4644. Pricing starts at $40 and $25 for children ages 16 and younger.

The sensory art exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at located at 108 W. Germania Pl., takes a look into the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

“Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, 'Immersive Van Gogh' is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before," Immersive ArtSpace co-producer Corey Ross said.

The exhibit includes illuminating projectors and Van Gogh's "head-to-toe brushstrokes" with animated details from his renowned works of art including "Self Portrait with Felt Hat" and "Starry Night."

The hour-long walk-through experience includes several additional safety measures such as touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers. The venue said all visitors must still wear a mask throughout the exhibit.

From the same producers, a new exhibit showcasing the work of Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko will be in Chicago for only two separate days and will send all proceeds to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine" premiered at Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 108 W. Germain Pl., on Tuesday with showings from 2 to 9 p.m. The exhibit added additional showtimes on April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available here, and range from $30 to $90.

By its opening Tuesday, ticket sales already raised over $100,000 for the Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal Fund to Benefit Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund, organizers said.