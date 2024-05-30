Comedian Matt Rife unexpectedly postponed eight sold-out shows in Chicago just as they were scheduled to begin.

Rife was slated to perform his first show Thursday night at the Chicago Theater, but will instead step back from live performances for several weeks.

According to Deadline.com, Rife is experiencing “extreme exhaustion symptoms” and has been advised to halt performing.

"On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue," the statement read “Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

According to the Chicago Theatre, the shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 26-30, and tickets to this week's shows will be honored on those dates.

Rife, a standup comedian from Ohio who has risen to TikTok fame, has been touring as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour, but was forced to cancel two shows in Indiana after what he described as a "last-minute medical emergency" on social media.

In an apology, Rife told fans the cancellation was "due to a last minute medical emergency."

"I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I'm so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much," he wrote.