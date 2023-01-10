Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week.

According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire Department Chief Larry Peasley, who passed away last week after more than 40 years of service.

Under the decree, flags are to be flown at half-staff through Tuesday at sunset.

The longtime fire chief passed away Wednesday at the age of 76, according to the department. Visitation services were held Monday, while his funeral was held on Tuesday in Maroa, according to CBS-affiliate WCIA in Champaign.

According to his obituary, the 76-year-old is survived by his wife Janet, his children JD and Tim, and three grandchildren.

He served on the Maroa Fire Department for 43 years.

The Illinois Flag Display Act covers all flags displayed at public buildings, including courthouses, schools and other property controlled by state, county and local governments.

The governor can order flags to be flown at half-staff at those facilities via official proclamation.