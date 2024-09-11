Here's why flags are flying at half-staff in Illinois

Flags at publicly-owned buildings in the state of Illinois are flying at half-staff Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

According to proclamations issued by President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the flags will fly at half-staff through Wednesday at dusk at all public buildings in the United States, including in Illinois.

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, and are the worst terrorist attack in recorded history.

Since those attacks, Patriot Day has been marked on Sept. 11 as a national day of mourning, with presidents issuing executive orders to proclaim the day of remembrance for those killed in the attacks.

Under provisions of the Illinois Flag Display Act, any building or property that is maintained by the state of Illinois, or local and municipal governments, shall lower both the U.S. and Illinois flags to half-staff at the order of the governor or president.