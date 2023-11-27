Here's why flags are flying at half-staff in Illinois

Flags at publicly-owned buildings in the state of Illinois will fly at half-staff this week to honor the memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Wednesday at all publicly-owned buildings in the U.S., including in Illinois.

"She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities," the president said. "Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

Under provisions of the Illinois Flag Display Act, any building or property that is maintained by the state of Illinois, or local and municipal governments, shall lower both the U.S. and Illinois flags to half-staff at the order of the governor or the president.

Carter passed away on Nov. 19. Her funeral is set for Tuesday. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both expected to attend, as is former President Jimmy Carter, her husband of 77 years.