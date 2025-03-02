Here's who needs a Real ID – and who doesn't – as deadline approaches

The Real ID enforcement deadline is just over two months away, and while Illinois has experienced "unprecedented" demand at DMV facilities -- not everyone might need a Real ID, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office.

Beginning May 7, a Real ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board flights within the U.S. and enter certain federal facilities. Contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said at a news conference earlier this week.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a Real ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a Real ID on May 7-- and in some cases might not ever need one," he said. "However, if you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later."

Due to the surge in demand across the state, 12 DMV facilities are taking part in "Real ID Saturdays," where residents will be able to obtain a Real ID without needing an appointment. Find the list of DMV locations participating in the program here.

Find a complete list of documents needed to apply for a Real ID here.

For those planning to fly domestically in the coming months, a Real ID won't be the only form of identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration. A passport is accepted, along with the following other forms of identification:

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Still unsure if you need a Real ID? The Illinois Secretary of State's Office has created a portal to help you find out.