Here's Which Stores Are Open and Which Are Closed on Easter This Year

With Easter quickly approaching, stores across the Chicago area have released whether or not they will be open for the holiday this weekend.

Though some stores' hours will differ depending on location, many have released whether or not majority of their establishments will be open or closed for Easter Sunday.

Here's a list of some stores in the Chicago area:

OPEN

CVS

Walmart

Walgreens

Home Depot

Dollar General

CLOSED

Target

Ace Hardware

Best Buy

Hobby Lobby

Kohl's

Office Depot

Lowe's

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs could range from the upper 60s to low 70s inland and, because of a developing lake breeze, upper 50s near Lake Michigan.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reminded during a Facebook Live event Thursday that health officials recommend remote or outdoor gatherings and religious services to celebrate Easter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The preference is not to gather," Arwady said. "If you gather, please try to do it outside. Definitely keep them outside and be extra careful with anybody who's not fully vaccinated and/or has underlying conditions or is older and at high risk for those adverse outcomes."

The biggest concern, Arwady said, is the 18 to 29-year-old group and the 30 to 39 year-olds getting together for a celebration with people they may not typically see. She said these gatherings are becoming "safer," but continue to pose a high risk until more people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.