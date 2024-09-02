Labor Day

Here's which stores are open and closed on Labor Day: Costco, Aldi, Walmart and more

Many retailers, including Lowe's, Mariano's, Dollar Tree and Walmart will be open Labor Day

A unique American holiday rolls around each September: Labor Day - a time to celebrate and give thanks for the nation's workers.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.

If you're finding yourself needing to go to the store for last-minute barbecue supplies or just want to do some shopping, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

What retailers are open on Labor Day?

  • Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Mariano's
  • Marshalls
  • Meijer
  • Menards
  • Michael's
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Ross
  • Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
  • Starbucks - most locations are open, but check your local store for hours
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe's
  • Tony's Fresh Market
  • Walgreen's
  • Walmart

What retailers are closed on Labor Day?

  • Costco
