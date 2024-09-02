A unique American holiday rolls around each September: Labor Day - a time to celebrate and give thanks for the nation's workers.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.

If you're finding yourself needing to go to the store for last-minute barbecue supplies or just want to do some shopping, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

What retailers are open on Labor Day?

Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jewel-Osco

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Mariano's

Marshalls

Meijer

Menards

Michael's

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.

Starbucks - most locations are open, but check your local store for hours

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Tony's Fresh Market

Walgreen's

Walmart

What retailers are closed on Labor Day?

Costco