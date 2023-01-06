Here's Which Republicans Voted Against Kevin McCarthy and Who Has Since Changed Support

For the fourth consecutive day on Friday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives cast their votes for a new Speaker, with the three current candidates falling short of the required votes.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has secured the majority of the Republican party's support and has even gone so far as to move into the Speaker of the House's office. He has yet to come up with the necessary votes because a group of 20 far-right Republicans initially blocked his bid, and some still aren't on board.

Negotiations have yielded McCarthy 15 new votes, bringing him closer to the 218 needed to secure the speakership. But the California Republican is still short five votes as some members of his own party continue to block his bid.

The House is set to reconvene at 9 p.m. Friday where McCarthy will - once again - attempt to nail down the needed support. Ahead of the late night session, here's a look at who initially vowed not to support McCarthy, who has since changed their mind and which members of Congress aren't budging.

Here's Who Changed Their Votes to Support McCarthy

Of the 20 Republicans who were opposed to McCarthy's bid at first, the following have changed their minds:

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Rep. Andrew Ogles, Tennessee

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Florida

Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas

Rep. Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Rep. Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma

Rep. Keith Self, Pennsylvania

Rep. Mary Miller, Illinois

Rep. Michael Cloud, Texas

Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona

Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

The Remaining Holdouts

McCarthy hasn't received the report of six Republicans, who stand between him and the speakership. They are listed below:

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Rep. Eli Crane, Arizona

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida

Rep. Matt Rosendale, Wyoming

Rep. Bob Good, Virginia

Others

Rep. Victoria Spartz, Indiana, previously voted "present" but has since signaled support for McCarthy