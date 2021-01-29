Here's Which Movie Theaters Opened Friday in the Chicago Area

Over 40 movie theaters opened Friday in the Chicago area with enhanced coronavirus restrictions.

AMC Entertainment and Cinemark resumed operations at 42 theaters before the weekend hit, with several locations already open in the area.

Here's which theaters opened Friday:

Bourbonnais

Cinemark Movies 10

Chicago

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

AMC Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood Crossing 14

AMC Lake In The Hills 12

AMC Niles 12

AMC Norridge 6

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Quarry 14

AMC Randhurst 12

AMC River East 21

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Deer Park

Century 16 Deer Park

Joliet

Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall

Melrose Park

Cinemark Melrose Park

North Aurora

Cinemark Tinseltown

Rockford

AMC Machesney Park 14

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8

Vernon Hills

AMC Hawthorn 12

West Dundee

Cinemark Spring Hill Mall and XD

Woodridge

Cinemark at Seven Bridges

After state officials announced most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, theaters began reopening in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Theaters will operate at 25% capacity to abide by state requirements in curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, AMC added. Movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.

AMC said guests are still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app. To book, guests need to request a movie, time and date, then confirm and checkout, AMC said.

The company added that all locations are adhering to "strictly enforced" AMC Safe and Clean policies and protocols amid the pandemic.

In Cinemark theaters, tickets are on sale for both standard showtimes and for Private Watch Parties, where a group can watch a selected film removed from other guests. The rentals cost $99 for a classic film and $149 for new releases, the company said, which are available on www.cinemark.com.

The theater company said locations will feature films such as "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Little Things," "The Marksman," "News of the World," and "The Croods: A New Age," among others.

Cinemark said that each auditorium will be disinfected between showings and face masks will be mandatory for patrons and employees. Guests will have the option of using seat wipes, hand sanitizer and contactless payment methods.