Here's Which Movie Theaters Opened Friday in the Chicago Area

Over 40 movie theaters opened Friday in the Chicago area with enhanced coronavirus restrictions.
AMC Entertainment and Cinemark resumed operations at 42 theaters before the weekend hit, with several locations already open in the area.
Here's which theaters opened Friday:
Bourbonnais
- Cinemark Movies 10
Chicago
- AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
- AMC DINE-IN Block 37
- AMC Chicago Ridge 6
- AMC Cicero 14
- AMC Ford City 14
- AMC Galewood Crossing 14
- AMC Lake In The Hills 12
- AMC Niles 12
- AMC Norridge 6
- AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
- AMC Quarry 14
- AMC Randhurst 12
- AMC River East 21
- AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
- AMC South Barrington 24
- AMC Village Crossing 18
- AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Deer Park
- Century 16 Deer Park
Joliet
- Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall
Melrose Park
- Cinemark Melrose Park
North Aurora
- Cinemark Tinseltown
Rockford
- AMC Machesney Park 14
- AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Vernon Hills
- AMC Hawthorn 12
West Dundee
- Cinemark Spring Hill Mall and XD
Woodridge
- Cinemark at Seven Bridges
After state officials announced most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, theaters began reopening in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Theaters will operate at 25% capacity to abide by state requirements in curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, AMC added. Movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.
AMC said guests are still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app. To book, guests need to request a movie, time and date, then confirm and checkout, AMC said.
The company added that all locations are adhering to "strictly enforced" AMC Safe and Clean policies and protocols amid the pandemic.
In Cinemark theaters, tickets are on sale for both standard showtimes and for Private Watch Parties, where a group can watch a selected film removed from other guests. The rentals cost $99 for a classic film and $149 for new releases, the company said, which are available on www.cinemark.com.
The theater company said locations will feature films such as "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Little Things," "The Marksman," "News of the World," and "The Croods: A New Age," among others.
Cinemark said that each auditorium will be disinfected between showings and face masks will be mandatory for patrons and employees. Guests will have the option of using seat wipes, hand sanitizer and contactless payment methods.