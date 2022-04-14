Here's Which Areas Saw the Highest Wind Gusts From Chicago Area Storm

While the line of storms in the Chicago area didn’t pack the severe punch that some initial forecasts had predicted, it did bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds Wednesday afternoon.

In some parts, nearly 4,000 utility customers were left Wednesday evening without power, according to ComEd.

Early Thursday morning, a traffic light pole fell on top of a vehicle in Lincoln Park near W. Armitage Ave. and N. Halstead St., thanks to the wind. It also knocked over a semi-trailer in Wilton Center and knocking down tree branches in other locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Which areas saw the strongest gusts? According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, here's a breakdown.

Chicago (O'Hare): 53 mph

Chicago Midway: 51 mph

Morris: 51 mph

Waukegan: 51 mph

Sugar Grove: 44 mph

Pontiac: 43 mph

The storm has left behind cooler-than-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, along with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect Thursday for the entire state of Illinois beginning at 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.