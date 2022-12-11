Here's Where You Can See This Year's Official Christmas Tree in Downtown Chicago

From the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza to the iconic Walnut Room at Macy's State Street, Chicago has plenty of holiday activities and traditions if you're looking to get in the spirit.

When it comes to popular sights, don't forget Chicago's official Christmas tree.

Standing at an impressive 55 feet tall, the Colorado Blue Spruce is situated in Millennium Park for all to see. The best time to stop by might be in the evening, as the dazzling colorful lights shine brightly.

The tree adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, but beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree. In November, it made the trek from the northern suburb and was delivered to its new home. Weeks later, its lights were turned on for the season during a jubilant ceremony.

The tree is on display through Jan. 8 at Millennium Park.