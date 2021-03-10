covid vaccine illinois

Here's Where You Can Get Vaccinated If You Live in Chicago Suburbs

With a mass vaccination site opening up at Chicago's United Center, there's been plenty of discussion on city vaccinations, but what if you live in the the suburbs?

Although the United Center is expected to serve people outside of Chicago's city limits as more appointments become available, appointments have so far centered on Illinois seniors and Chicagoans eligible under Phase 1B Plus of the state's rollout.

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said on multiple occasions that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are "set to soar" in the coming days.

Here's a look at where you can look for appointments if you live outside Chicago:

Mass Vaccination Sites

There are currently 21 state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, many of which are located in Chicago suburbs. There's also a site at the United Center run in partnership with the federal government under a new pilot program that will offer appointments to some suburban residents later this week.

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here.

Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites may need proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

Here's a look at the sites open throughout the state, who is eligible and where you can sign up for appointments:

OpensLocationAddressAppointmentMax dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenTinley Park Convention Center18451 
Convention Center Drive		https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenNorth Riverside Health Center1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenMorton East School Base Clinic2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenRobbins Health Center13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenCottage Grove Health Center1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenBlue Island Health Center12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenArlington Heights Health Center3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenTriton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenSouth Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenThornton Fractional South High School18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenOrr Building  Illinois State Fairground, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801		1620
Now OpenBelle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL    https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department  1080
Now OpenBanterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenCarbondale Civic CenterCarbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/540
Now OpenWinnebago County1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford ILhttps://www.wchd.org/    1350
Now OpenGateway Convention Center1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php  1350
Now OpenFormer K-Mart1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenOakley Lindsey Center300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/  2,100
Mar 10United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL  6,000   Chicago/
Cook County Only
Mar 9Camden Centre2701 1st Street East, Milan ILhttps://richd.org/  540 County Residents Only
Mar 10Shabbona Middle School  725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/  540

County Residents Only
Mar 11Grossinger Motors Arena201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington ILhttps://health.mcleancountyil.gov/791/Vaccination-Clinics4,600

County Residents Only

Health officials also opened a vaccination point of distribution at New Trier High School in late February.

Officials noted that there was a need for a vaccination site in Chicago's northern suburbs, hence the location of the latest POD in Northfield. Vaccine doses at New Trier are designated for first responders, school personnel and other "critical municipal employees," officials said, noting that the facility can offer nearly 500 doses per day.

Appointments can be made here.

The DuPage County Health Department's community vaccine clinic also opened at the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Rd. Those looking to register for the vaccine at the fairgrounds can click here. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those who have signed up on the DCHD registration form

Retailers

Vaccinations are now available at several Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and CVS pharmacies in Illinois.

  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here. The company has acknowledged "delays or failures" with its COVID vaccine scheduler and website, and urged those experiencing issues to call (800) WALGREENS. Those who schedule an appointment will need:
    • An appointment confirmation email
    • A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable)
    • State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID
    • Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only)
    • Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card
    • Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.
  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click hereNote: those who schedule an appointment will need:
    • Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc)
    • Medical license (if applicable)
    • Drivers license
    • Medical and prescription insurance cards
    • Last 4 digits of SSN
  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Hy-Vee click here.
    • Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)
  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations." For more information click here.
  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here.
    • Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic
    • Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above.
    • Other ways to register include:
      • Text "COVID" to 75049 to receive updates directly to your phone. When appointments become available you will receive a text with the option to accept, defer or be removed from the list.
      • Call your local Meijer Pharmacy
  • For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through CVS click hereNote: those who schedule an appointment will need:
    • Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card or
    • State ID, valid driver’s license, other government-issued ID or valid Social Security number
    • Eligibility requirements include:
      • Must live or work in Illinois
      • People age 65+
      • Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance
      • Long-term care residents and staff
      • Congregate care residents and staff
    • Locations so far include Belleville, Chicago, Hoopeston, Mendota and Pekin.

Health Departments and Health Care Providers

Residents in Chicago suburbs are encouraged to check with their local health departments and health care providers for additional options. For a full list of sign-up options from each local health department and a look at where hospitals stand, click here.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.

For a full list of who's eligible under Phase 1B Plus, click here.

