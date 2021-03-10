Here's Where You Can Get Vaccinated If You Live in Chicago Suburbs

With a mass vaccination site opening up at Chicago's United Center, there's been plenty of discussion on city vaccinations, but what if you live in the the suburbs?

Although the United Center is expected to serve people outside of Chicago's city limits as more appointments become available, appointments have so far centered on Illinois seniors and Chicagoans eligible under Phase 1B Plus of the state's rollout.

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said on multiple occasions that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are "set to soar" in the coming days.

Here's a look at where you can look for appointments if you live outside Chicago:

Mass Vaccination Sites

There are currently 21 state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, many of which are located in Chicago suburbs. There's also a site at the United Center run in partnership with the federal government under a new pilot program that will offer appointments to some suburban residents later this week.

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here.

Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites may need proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

Here's a look at the sites open throughout the state, who is eligible and where you can sign up for appointments:

Opens Location Address Appointment Max dose capability (when vaccines are available) Now Open Tinley Park Convention Center 18451

Convention Center Drive https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open North Riverside Health Center 1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Morton East School Base Clinic 2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Robbins Health Center 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 Now Open Cottage Grove Health Center 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 Now Open Blue Island Health Center 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Arlington Heights Health Center 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Thornton Fractional South High School 18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 Now Open Orr Building Illinois State Fairground, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org

(217) 210-8801 1620 Now Open Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 Now Open Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Carbondale Civic Center Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Winnebago County 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 Now Open Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350 Now Open Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890 Now Open Oakley Lindsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100 Mar 10 United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL 6,000 Chicago/

Cook County Only Mar 9 Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ 540 County Residents Only Mar 10 Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540



County Residents Only Mar 11 Grossinger Motors Arena 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/791/Vaccination-Clinics 4,600



County Residents Only

Health officials also opened a vaccination point of distribution at New Trier High School in late February.

Officials noted that there was a need for a vaccination site in Chicago's northern suburbs, hence the location of the latest POD in Northfield. Vaccine doses at New Trier are designated for first responders, school personnel and other "critical municipal employees," officials said, noting that the facility can offer nearly 500 doses per day.

Appointments can be made here.

The DuPage County Health Department's community vaccine clinic also opened at the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Rd. Those looking to register for the vaccine at the fairgrounds can click here. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those who have signed up on the DCHD registration form.

Retailers

Vaccinations are now available at several Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and CVS pharmacies in Illinois.

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here. The company has acknowledged "delays or failures" with its COVID vaccine scheduler and website, and urged those experiencing issues to call (800) WALGREENS.

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations."

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here. Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic. Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above.

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through CVS click here. Locations so far include Belleville, Chicago, Hoopeston, Mendota and Pekin.

Health Departments and Health Care Providers

Residents in Chicago suburbs are encouraged to check with their local health departments and health care providers for additional options. For a full list of sign-up options from each local health department and a look at where hospitals stand, click here.

Currently, much of the Chicago area remains under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. That's in addition to the health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible in Phase 1A of the state's rollout.

Late last month, Illinois entered what it called Phase 1B Plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, opted not to increase eligibility along with the state, citing low supply.

For a full list of who's eligible under Phase 1B Plus, click here.