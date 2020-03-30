Here’s Where You Can Find Out About Coronavirus Cases Closest to You

Where ever you live or work, you may be most concerned about the confirmed cases of coronavirus nearest to you. But NBC 5 Investigates found it's not always easy to find out: Some local health departments have a wealth of information on their local cases. Others -- so far, at least -- have next to nothing, even when they have confirmed cases under their jurisdiction.
NBC 5 Investigates has compiled this directory where you can find the most local information on coronavirus cases near you, where ever you may be across the greater Chicago area.
Simply click on any link below, to get information specific to that area.
COUNTY AND CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:
- BENTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- BERRIEN COUNTY (MI) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- BOONE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- BUREAU, MARSHALL, AND PUTHAM COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENTS:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- CITY OF CHICAGO (IL) DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH:
- COOK COUNTY (IL) DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH:
- DeKALB COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- DuPAGE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- EAST CHICAGO (IN) CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- EVANSTON (IL) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES:
- Coronavirus information page
- (No Facebook page)
- FORD COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- FULTON COUNTY (IN) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- GARY (IN) HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES:
- Coronavirus information page
- (No Facebook page)
- GRUNDY COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- IROQUOIS COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- JASPER COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- KANE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- KANKAKEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- KENDALL COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- KENOSHA COUNTY (WI) DIVISION OF HEALTH SERVICES:
- LAKE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER:
- LAKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- LaPORTE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- LaSALLE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- LEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- LIVINGSTON COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH:
- MARSHALL COUNTY (IL):
- (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)
- McHENRY COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- NEWTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- (No Facebook page)
- OAK PARK (IL) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH:
- Coronavirus information page
- (No Facebook page)
- OGLE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- PORTER COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Coronavirus information page
- (No Facebook page)
- PULASKI COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- Facebook page
- PUTNAM COUNTY (IL):
- (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)
- RACINE COUNTY (WI) – (TWO HEALTH DEPARTMENTS):
- CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY (WI) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- RACINE CITY (WI) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- ROCK COUNTY (WI) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- ST. JOSEPH COUNTY (IN) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH:
- SKOKIE (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Coronavirus information page
- (No Facebook page)
- STARKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
- (No Facebook page)
- STICKNEY TOWNSHIP (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT:
- Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information)
- (No Facebook page)
- WALWORTH COUNTY (WI) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DIVISION OF PUBLIC HEALTH:
- WILL COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT & COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER:
- WINNEBAGO COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
- WOODFORD COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:
- ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH:
- INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH:
- MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES:
- WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES: