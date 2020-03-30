Here’s Where You Can Find Out About Coronavirus Cases Closest to You

Where ever you live or work, you may be most concerned about the confirmed cases of coronavirus nearest to you. But NBC 5 Investigates found it's not always easy to find out: Some local health departments have a wealth of information on their local cases. Others -- so far, at least -- have next to nothing, even when they have confirmed cases under their jurisdiction.

NBC 5 Investigates has compiled this directory where you can find the most local information on coronavirus cases near you, where ever you may be across the greater Chicago area.

Simply click on any link below, to get information specific to that area.

COUNTY AND CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:

BENTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



BUREAU, MARSHALL, AND PUTHAM COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENTS: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



CITY OF CHICAGO (IL) DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



COOK COUNTY (IL) DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



EAST CHICAGO (IN) CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



EVANSTON (IL) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Coronavirus information page (No Facebook page)



FORD COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



FULTON COUNTY (IN) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



GARY (IN) HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES: Coronavirus information page (No Facebook page)



GRUNDY COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information) Facebook page



IROQUOIS COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information) Facebook page



KANKAKEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



KENOSHA COUNTY (WI) DIVISION OF HEALTH SERVICES: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



LAKE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



LAKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



LEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



MARSHALL COUNTY (IL): (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)



NEWTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) (No Facebook page)



OAK PARK (IL) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Coronavirus information page (No Facebook page)



OGLE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



PORTER COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page (No Facebook page)



PULASKI COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) Facebook page



PUTNAM COUNTY (IL): (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)



ROCK COUNTY (WI) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



ST. JOSEPH COUNTY (IN) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



SKOKIE (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Coronavirus information page (No Facebook page)



STARKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information) (No Facebook page)



STICKNEY TOWNSHIP (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT: Home page (which includes some Coronavirus information) (No Facebook page)



WALWORTH COUNTY (WI) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DIVISION OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



WILL COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT & COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:

ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Coronavirus information page Facebook page



MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES: Coronavirus information page Facebook page

