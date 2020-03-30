Coronavirus Near You

Here’s Where You Can Find Out About Coronavirus Cases Closest to You

NBC 5 Investigates compiled this directory where you can find the most local information on coronavirus cases near you, where ever you may be across the Chicago area.

By Katy Smyser

Illinois Department of Public Health

Where ever you live or work, you may be most concerned about the confirmed cases of coronavirus nearest to you. But NBC 5 Investigates found it's not always easy to find out: Some local health departments have a wealth of information on their local cases. Others -- so far, at least -- have next to nothing, even when they have confirmed cases under their jurisdiction.

NBC 5 Investigates has compiled this directory where you can find the most local information on coronavirus cases near you, where ever you may be across the greater Chicago area.

Simply click on any link below, to get information specific to that area.

COUNTY AND CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:

  • BENTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • BUREAU, MARSHALL, AND PUTHAM COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENTS:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • IROQUOIS COUNTY (IL) PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
  • KANKAKEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • LAKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • LEE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • MARSHALL COUNTY (IL):
    • (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)
  • NEWTON COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • (No Facebook page)
  • OGLE COUNTY (IL) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • PULASKI COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • Facebook page
  • PUTNAM COUNTY (IL):
    • (See Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam County Health Departments)
  • STARKE COUNTY (IN) HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
    • Home page (so far, this website does not include a significant amount of county-specific Coronavirus information)
    • (No Facebook page)

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT CORONAVIRUS WEBSITES AND FACEBOOK PAGES:

