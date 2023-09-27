Get your daily dose of caffeine for free this as retailers across the Chicago area celebrate National Coffee Day with a number of freebies and deals.

Plenty of coffee shops around Chicago are offering extended discounts and membership deals in honor of the holiday.

Here are some places to score a cup of energy near you:

Starbucks

Select Starbucks stores will offer free coffee tastings led by expert baristas in celebration of National Coffee Day. Some tastings will be led by a Starbucks certified Coffee Master, an employee with expert coffee knowledge and training from Starbucks Coffee Academy. Customers can inquire with their local store for more details.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery, located at 646 N. Michigan Ave., will also spotlight a curated Chicago microblend only available at the roastery. The microblend is created by expert coffee developers and curated to reflect the essence of Chicago, the company said.

Customers can also celebrate the first Starbucks Global Coffee week, which started on Monday and will end on Oct. 1, International Coffee Day.

Peet’s Coffee and Tea

Peet’s is introducing a “Peet’s Disloyalty” program only available on Sept. 29. Customers must create a Peetnik Rewards account and then upload a screenshot from another coffee shop’s loyalty app between now and Thursday. Doing so will reward the user with one free single-serve beverage coupon in any size excluding bottled beverages.

Duck Donuts

Customers are eligible to receive a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase. Those ordering online can use the code “COFFEEDAY23” to redeem the offer.

Potbelly

From Friday to Sunday, Potbelly will offer double points for Perks members with any purchase that includes a Cold Brew Shake. Members must order through the Potbelly.com website, the app or by scanning the app at the store to take advantage of the offer.

Paris Baguette

Bakery and café Paris Baguette will offer one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase to rewards members from Friday to Sunday.

Fairgrounds Craft and Coffee Tea

Customers can enjoy half off all coffees all day come Sept. 29. Those planning to purchase coffee online can use the code “COFFEE LOVER” to access the deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Rewards members can get a complimentary medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on the day.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee this Friday, no purchase required.

Circle K

Through the Circle K app, customers can get one free cup of coffee in any size from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

The iconic donut and coffee brand will offer two deals for National Coffee Day at its 16 locations throughout the city. On Sept. 29, any guest will be able to receive a free 16 oz. hot or iced coffee with any purchase in-store. For those not in Chicago, Stan’s is offering 50% off all first-month coffee subscription orders with the code DrinkMoreCoffee, available on Sept. 29 only.

Big Shoulders Coffee

On Sept. 29, Big Shoulders is offering 15% off core coffees on their website and $2 drip coffees in cafes.