Here's Where to Be Tested for Coronavirus in the Chicago Area

Illinois health officials have set up COVID-19 testing sites across Chicago and surrounding areas to ensure constant data regarding the ongoing pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the City of Chicago have created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.
Here is where to receive a coronavirus test in the Chicago area:
Local
Arlington Heights
IDPH Arlington Heights Drive-Through
2200 W. Euclid Ave.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Auburn Gresham neighborhood
Foreman Mills Shopping Center
112 W. 79th St.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
Aurora
2450 N. Fansworth Ave.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
Back of the Yards neighborhood
14000 W. 47th St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burr Ridge
Pillars Burr Ridge Middle School
15W451 91st St.
Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
East Side neighborhood
St. Francis de Sales High School
10155 S. Ewing Ave
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Englewood neighborhood
1316 W. 63rd St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evanston
Erie Evanston/Skokie Health Center
1285 Hartrey
Hours differ, see link below
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
Gage Park neighborhood
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
5443 S. Washtenaw Ave.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garfield Park neighborhood
Our Lady of the Snows Parish
4810 S. Leamington Ave.
Noon to 6 p.m.
Harwood Heights neighborhood
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.
7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
Hegewisch neighborhood
United Auto Workers
13550 S. Torrence Ave.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Melrose Park
1101 23rd Ave.
Fridays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oak Lawn
5550 W. 111th St.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closes at 1 p.m. on Fridays
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
Orland Park
Physician's Immediate Care
9570 W. 159th St., Suite A
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Waukegan
102 W. Water St.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Westchester
Lurie Children's Westchester Drive-Through
2301 Enterprise Dr.
8 a.m. to noon
Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location
West Lawn neighborhood
St. Nicholas of Tolentine School
3741 W. 62nd St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wheaton
DuPage County COVID-19 Testing Site
DuPage County Complex, County Farm Road
7 a.m. to noon
The City of Chicago noted that people not insured or do not have a state identification card can still receive a free COVID-19 test.
IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.
For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.
Many CVS locations offer COVID-19 testing seven days a week, following eligibility requirements from the state. For a list of CVS testing sites, click here.
Health officials reported the state's highest number of daily coronavirus cases of the entire pandemic so far on Thursday.
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state saw 6,363 new cases, a number higher than even daily totals reported during the coronavirus peak earlier this year.
There were also an additional 56 deaths reported in the state Thursday.
Thursday's new cases mark only the third time the state has reported a single-day total above 6,000. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 395,458 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,675, according to state data.
A total of 83,056 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,542,098 performed during the pandemic.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, increased from 6.7% to 6.9% Thursday, marking the highest it has been since at least early June.