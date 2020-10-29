Here's Where to Be Tested for Coronavirus in the Chicago Area

Illinois health officials have set up COVID-19 testing sites across Chicago and surrounding areas to ensure constant data regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the City of Chicago have created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.

Here is where to receive a coronavirus test in the Chicago area:

Arlington Heights

IDPH Arlington Heights Drive-Through

2200 W. Euclid Ave.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Foreman Mills Shopping Center

112 W. 79th St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



Aurora

2450 N. Fansworth Ave.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



Back of the Yards neighborhood

14000 W. 47th St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Burr Ridge

Pillars Burr Ridge Middle School

15W451 91st St.

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.



East Side neighborhood

St. Francis de Sales High School

10155 S. Ewing Ave

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Englewood neighborhood

1316 W. 63rd St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Evanston

Erie Evanston/Skokie Health Center

1285 Hartrey

Hours differ, see link below

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



Gage Park neighborhood

St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church

5443 S. Washtenaw Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Garfield Park neighborhood

Our Lady of the Snows Parish

4810 S. Leamington Ave.

Noon to 6 p.m.



Harwood Heights neighborhood

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



Hegewisch neighborhood

United Auto Workers

13550 S. Torrence Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Melrose Park

1101 23rd Ave.

Fridays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Oak Lawn

5550 W. 111th St.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closes at 1 p.m. on Fridays

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



Orland Park

Physician's Immediate Care

9570 W. 159th St., Suite A

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Waukegan

102 W. Water St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Westchester

Lurie Children's Westchester Drive-Through

2301 Enterprise Dr.

8 a.m. to noon

Note: Walk-up testing not available at this testing location



West Lawn neighborhood

St. Nicholas of Tolentine School

3741 W. 62nd St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Wheaton

DuPage County COVID-19 Testing Site

DuPage County Complex, County Farm Road

7 a.m. to noon

The City of Chicago noted that people not insured or do not have a state identification card can still receive a free COVID-19 test.

IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.

For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.

Many CVS locations offer COVID-19 testing seven days a week, following eligibility requirements from the state. For a list of CVS testing sites, click here.

Health officials reported the state's highest number of daily coronavirus cases of the entire pandemic so far on Thursday.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state saw 6,363 new cases, a number higher than even daily totals reported during the coronavirus peak earlier this year.

There were also an additional 56 deaths reported in the state Thursday.

Thursday's new cases mark only the third time the state has reported a single-day total above 6,000. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 395,458 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,675, according to state data.

A total of 83,056 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,542,098 performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, increased from 6.7% to 6.9% Thursday, marking the highest it has been since at least early June.