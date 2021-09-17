Here's Where to Avoid in Chicago This Weekend Due to Anticipated Heavy Traffic

Due to a busy weekend in Chicago, officials warn heavy traffic could impact commutes across the city in certain areas.

Chicago residents can expect traffic impacts this weekend, according to officials, as a variety of events are set to take place, including Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Riot Fest, Guns N' Roses and Dead & Company concerts at Wrigley Field and the Chicago Bears season opener.

Here are some upcoming events that could impact traffic citywide:

Thursday through Sunday: Riot Fest at Douglass Park during the day into the evening

Friday: Art on the Mart Fall Opener on the Chicago Riverwalk at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Dead & Company concert at Wrigley Field at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: PAWS Chicago 5K race at Montrose Harbor at Grove 16 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Saturday: ALS Walk for Life event at Soldier Field at 11 a.m. with pre-walk festivities beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Chicago In Tune Blues music performances at Millennium Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Art Fest on Michigan Avenue at 435 N. Michigan Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Chicago Bears season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at noon, parking lots open at 8 a.m.

Due to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, residents can expect increased traffic in the Central Business District and on DuSable Lake Shore Drive this weekend, officials warned.

Possible street closures could be in effect for larger events throughout the weekend at the discretion of OEMC, officials noted, though no shutdowns were active as of Friday evening.

OEMC urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or situations to 911. Officials said they will also be monitoring events over the next several days.