Here's Where Masks Will Still Be Required in Chicago and Illinois Even After Mandates End

In accordance with federal requirements, masks will still be mandated on public transportations

Once mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, face coverings will no longer be required in many places, but some mask policies may remain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Friday to show 70% of the nation's counties at low or medium risk for COVID. In those areas, masks are no longer necessary, according to the agency.

Despite the CDC recommendations, local governments, including those in areas of low risk, like most of northern Illinois, have the ability to set their own rules. School districts, too, may decide to implement their own mask mandates.

In addition, the new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station.

Both Illinois and Chicago are in their final weekend of mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations before restrictions will be widely lifted Monday.

Here's what you should know before the requirements are removed.

Illinois announced the state will widely align with the new CDC guidance, as well as remove the school mask mandate starting Monday.

