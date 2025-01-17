Los Angeles-area firefighters made significant progress over the week in battling the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, but evacuation orders for areas impacted by the blazes remain in effect as the weekend begins.

While some evacuation orders for areas impacted by the Palisades Fire were lifted Thursday, others may need to wait over a week before they’re able to return to their homes.

"Our search and rescue efforts continue," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Thursday morning. "There are areas we are holding because we believe there may be deceased victims there. Please be patient with us.”

As of Friday morning, the Palisades Fire is 31% contained at 23,700 acres, more than a week after breaking out in the city’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Eaton Fire, which has devastated parts of Altadena and Pasadena, is 65% contained at 14,100 acres.

Containment of the blazes has grown thanks to lighter winds as red flag warnings for much of the region expired earlier this week.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and large swaths of land to the west, covering Topanga State Park, Tuna Canyon Park, Big Rock and Las Flores, among other areas.

Parts of Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood and eastern Malibu are also still under evacuation orders from the Palisades Fire, with much of Malibu and the remaining parts of Brentwood under evacuation warnings.

The majority of Altadena remains under an evacuation order due to the Eaton Fire, with the western part of the Lincoln Villa neighborhood and a small residential area east of Kinneloa Mesa under evacuation warnings.

The latest updates on wildfire containment and evacuation orders can be found here.