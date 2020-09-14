Here's When Your Driver's License, Vehicle Registration Expire if You Live in Illinois

Wondering when your driver's license expires? You're certainly not alone.

With many deadlines being pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become a common question in recent months in Illinois and other states.

This summer, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced his office extended the expiration date for expired driver's licenses until Nov. 1.

All ID cards, vehicle registration, restricted driving permits and monitoring devices that were set to expire by Sept. 30 have also been extended until Nov. 1.

During periods of excessive heat, consider delaying your visit to a facility. If you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing or take advantage of online services at https://t.co/GslpVbpAOi.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” White said in a news release.

Seniors aged 75 and older are also being given a one-year extension on expiration dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. Letters were being sent to those who qualify, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Drivers with suspended or revoked licenses do not qualify for the one-year extension.