Here's when you can visit Chicago museums for free this March

Families looking to get out of the house to enjoy some warmer weather in March will be greeted with a host of free admission days at local museums.

Whether it’s the Art Institute or the Field Museum, Illinois residents can get free access to some of the best cultural sites in the city on different days in the coming month.

Here’s what you need to know.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art institute is continuing its Free Winter Weekdays promotion until March 14, meaning that admission to the museum is free for Illinois residents on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The museum is typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but on March 5 and 12, the museum will be open for visitors.

More information can be found here.

Adler Planetarium

Illinois residents can visit the planetarium free of charge on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance, and proof of residency will be required at checkout, according to officials. More information can be found on the planetarium’s website.

Chicago Botanic Garden

According to the Botanic Garden website, nonmembers can receive free admission on March 17-20. Preregistration is required, and parking fees still apply.

More information can be found at this link.

Chicago History Museum

Illinois residents can get into the museum free of charge on March 4, 12, and 27, according to the museum’s website.

Tickets can be obtained in advance via the museum’s website.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The museum offers free admission on Wednesdays, but does require preregistration to obtain tickets, according to the museum’s website.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free at the museum on Wednesdays, including March 15, 12, 19 and 26.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The museum typically offers free admission to Illinois residents on specific dates, but has not yet released the dates for the month of March.

Residents can visit the museum’s website for updates.

Museum of Contemporary Art – Chicago

Admission to the museum is free for Illinois residents on Tuesdays between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the website.

More information can be found here.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Free admission is offered to Illinois residents on Thursdays, though a $10 donation is suggested for visitors.

Tickets can be reserved in advance via the museum’s website.

Shedd Aquarium

The aquarium will offer free nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Online ticket reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be found on the aquarium’s website.

Swedish American Museum

The museum, which celebrates Swedish-American cultural heritage, offers free admission on the second Tuesday of every month throughout the year, according to its website.

Museums that always offer free admission: