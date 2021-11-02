Christmas

Here's When You Can Start Listening to Christmas Music on the Radio in Chicago Area

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in the Chicago area

By Molly Walsh

Mariah Carey performs "Oh Santa" during The Late Late Show With James Corden, Dec. 17, 2019.
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images (File)

The most wonderful time of the year is starting even earlier this year.

A local Chicago radio station will begin playing non-stop Christmas music in anticipation for the holiday season this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM will switch to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. The station will continue playing festive music through the end of the year.

In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

“This year marks our 21st celebration as Chicago’s Christmas music station,”
Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, said in a statement. “93.9 LITE FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across Chicagoland by playing everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes.”

macys on state street 2 hours ago

Santa Returns to Macy's on State Street, Reservation Required

macy's thanksgiving day parade Nov 1

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns to Pre-Pandemic Form This Year

The station will host a celebratory music flip Wednesday afternoon, with hosts Melissa Forman, Robin Rock and Lee hosting a two-hour, commercial-free broadcast starting at 4 p.m.

“I am so proud of 93.9 LITE FM’s 21-year holiday tradition,” Matt Scarano,
president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement. “93.9 LITE FM shares one of the best presents of the season with our listeners as Chicago’s Christmas music station.”

This article tagged under:

ChristmasChicagoholidaysRadiochristmas radio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us