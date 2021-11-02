Here's When You Can Start Listening to Christmas Music on the Radio in Chicago Area

The most wonderful time of the year is starting even earlier this year.

A local Chicago radio station will begin playing non-stop Christmas music in anticipation for the holiday season this week.

Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM will switch to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. The station will continue playing festive music through the end of the year.

In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

“This year marks our 21st celebration as Chicago’s Christmas music station,”

Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, said in a statement. “93.9 LITE FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across Chicagoland by playing everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes.”

The station will host a celebratory music flip Wednesday afternoon, with hosts Melissa Forman, Robin Rock and Lee hosting a two-hour, commercial-free broadcast starting at 4 p.m.

“I am so proud of 93.9 LITE FM’s 21-year holiday tradition,” Matt Scarano,

president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement. “93.9 LITE FM shares one of the best presents of the season with our listeners as Chicago’s Christmas music station.”