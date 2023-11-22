A beloved holiday tradition is hitting the tracks, and it will soon make appearances in Illinois.

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train, which travels railroads across North America with a bright light display, live music and Santa Claus himself, began its annual tour with stops in Maine this week, and is heading toward the Midwest.

The annual tour, which raises money for food banks across the U.S. and Canada, wraps up in Alberta, Canada on Dec. 19 — just in time for Christmas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Throughout the months of November and December, train will make several stops across the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Here's the full schedule for when the train is set to makes its stops in Illinois and the Chicago area, including where you should go, what time the event will begin and who will be performing:

Nov. 25 - Bensenville

Park adjacent to intersection, Railroad Avenue and S. York Street

Arrival at 6:45 p.m., event from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Pingee Grove

Village Hall, Railroad Street and Reinking Road

Arrival at 8:45 a.m., event from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Byron

Tower Road near High School

Arrival at 11:45 a.m., event from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Dec. 3 - Gurnee

Viking Middle School, 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Arrival at 5:10 p.m., Event from 5:15 to 5:40 p.m.

Performers: Tenille Townes and Breland

Along with Illinois, the train is also coming to Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. Here is the complete schedule.