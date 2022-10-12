Blink-182 excited fans around the world Tuesday with their reunion tour announcement, but for those looking to ensure their seat at a show, they'll have to wait a few more days.

Tickets for what's being called the band's "biggest tour ever," which includes a stop in Chicago, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

Blink-182's newest tour will reunite Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly a decade.

The world tour, which was announced Tuesday by Live Nation, kicks off in March and continues through February 2024.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The first shows will take place in Mexico and South America before the band comes to the U.S. in May, where Chicago will be among their first stops.

A performance is scheduled with special guests Turnstile on May 6 at the United Center. Other shows in the Midwest include Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Detroit, Michigan.

News of the tour comes as the band prepares to drop their new single "Edging" on Friday. The music marks the first time Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together in nearly 10 years.

"While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album," the tour release states. "With Delonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."