Here's When the Next Illinois Vaccine Lottery Drawings Will Take Place

In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this summer announced the "All In for the Win Lottery," which will give out a total of $10 million in prize money to residents who get vaccinated.

Since early July, a total of 10 lucky entrants have received a portion of $1,900,000 in prize money, with one person winning $1,000,000. The nine others walked away with $100,000 each.

Along with the cash prices for adults, $3 million in scholarships for youth are being distributed through weekly drawings.

Anyone who got their first dose before July was eligible for the first drawing on July 8 and every drawing thereafter.

Eligible residents are automatically entered into the lotteries, the state said, noting that the Illinois Department of Public Health will "continue to check their records before each drawing," so even if you missed the first drawing, you can still enter in later drawings automatically by getting vaccinated.

Once you're entered by getting at least one vaccine dose in Illinois, you remain eligible for all future drawings unless you win.

"Illinoisans should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH previously said. State officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov to notify winners, per IDPH.

Here's a full breakdown of the drawings and announcements yet to come:

Cash Prize Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions 17 $150,000 Friday, Sept. 3

The Illinois plan is similar to ones announced in other states including Ohio, Colorado, Maryland and New York state.

"You did your part already, and this is a way of saying thank you," Pritzker said when announcing the lottery. "It's also our way of saying to those who haven't yet been vaccinated: please join us. Vaccines are incredibly effective. And they keep you protected, but they also make your community safer."

Pritzker has said that his goal is to get 80 to 85% of eligible residents vaccinated through a variety of incentives, which have so far included things like Six Flags Great America tickets and free trap shooting range plays in the state.

As of Monday, 56.7% of Illinois residents age 12 and above have been fully vaccination, according to data from IDPH.