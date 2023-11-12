Here's when the ‘Beaver Moon' will take to the skies this month

We’re still weeks away from the next full moon, but when will it take to the skies over the Chicago area?

On Sunday, we’ll experience this month’s new moon, with no portion of the moon visible during the overnight hours into Monday morning.

As a result, the Chicago area will have to wait two weeks for the full moon to take to the skies again, with that set to take place on the morning of Nov. 27.

The November full moon is known as the “Beaver Moon.” There are multiple given stories as to why the Farmer’s Almanac adopted the name, including Native Americans setting beaver traps as cold weather resumes. Another speculates that the month was named because of beavers building winter dams as cold weather approaches.

After the “Beaver Moon,” the next full moon will come just after Christmas. Known as the “Cold Moon,” that will take place on the night of Dec. 26, just five days after the start of winter.