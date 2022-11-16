Here's When Taylor Swift Tickets Go on Sale to the General Public

Taylor Swift fans still have a shot at scooping seats to her "The Eras Tour," as the first batch of sales left many disgruntled -- and ticketless.
Ticketmaster was met with a "historically unprecedented" demand when presale tickets dropped Tuesday. Thousands of Swifties flocked to the site, causing slow queues and disruptions.
Some who secured tickets opted to put them on resale markets with lofty prices -- a few are going for as high as $6,000 already.
But there's a silver lining for fans who missed out on the presale event: The general public can gear up to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.
Swift's 52-date stadium visit is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the U.S. and expected to expand to international dates, as well.
Chicago is on the docket for three shows at Soldier Field. Swift initially set her sights to Chicago for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 supported by the bands girl in red and OWENN. Another show for Sunday, June 4 was added to the bill later, with MUNA and Gracie Abrams cast to perform as openers.
In addition to Chicago, Swift will stop in four other Midwestern cities.
The tour will also head to Detroit from June 9-10 before dates in Minneapolis on June 23-24. Swift will then perform in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1, and then take the stage in Kansas City from July 7-8.
The tour announcement followed Swift's release of her 10th album, “Midnight."
Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:
FRI, MAR 17, 2023
STATE FARM STADIUM
Glendale, AZ
with Paramore & GAYLE
SAT, MAR 18, 2023
STATE FARM STADIUM
Glendale, AZ
with Paramore & GAYLE
FRI, MAR 24, 2023
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Las Vegas, NV
with beabadoobee & GAYLE
SAT, MAR 25, 2023
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Las Vegas, NV
with beabadoobee & GAYLE
FRI, MAR 31, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 1, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SUN, APR 2, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
THURS, APR 13, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 14, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 15, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 21, 2023
NRG STADIUM
Houston, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 22, 2023
NRG STADIUM
Houston, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 28, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 29, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SUN, APR 30, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 5, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
SAT, MAY 6, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 7, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 12, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 13, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 14, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 19, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 20, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 21, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 26, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 27, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
SUN, MAY 28, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN
FRI, JUN 2, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN
SAT, JUN 3, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN
SUN, JUN 4, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUN 9, 2023
FORD FIELD
Detroit, MI
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 10, 2023
FORD FIELD
Detroit, MI
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 16, 2023
ACRISURE STADIUM
Pittsburgh, PA
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 17, 2023
ACRISURE STADIUM
Pittsburgh, PA
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 23, 2023
U.S. BANK STADIUM
Minneapolis, MN
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 24, 2023
U.S. BANK STADIUM
Minneapolis, MN
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 30, 2023
PAYCOR STADIUM
Cincinnati, OH
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 1, 2023
PAYCOR STADIUM
Cincinnati, OH
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 7, 2023
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Kansas City, MO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 8, 2023
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Kansas City, MO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 14, 2023
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Denver, CO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 15, 2023
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Denver, CO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 22, 2023
LUMEN FIELD
Seattle, WA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
SUN, JUL 23, 2023
LUMEN FIELD
Seattle, WA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 28, 2023
LEVI’S® STADIUM
Santa Clara, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 29, 2023
LEVI’S® STADIUM
Santa Clara, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
THUR, AUG 3, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
FRI, AUG 4, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & OWENN
SAT, AUG 5, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & GAYLE
TUE, AUG 8, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
WED, AUG 9, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & GAYLE