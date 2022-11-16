Here's When Taylor Swift Tickets Go on Sale to the General Public

Taylor Swift fans still have a shot at scooping seats to her "The Eras Tour," as the first batch of sales left many disgruntled -- and ticketless.

Ticketmaster was met with a "historically unprecedented" demand when presale tickets dropped Tuesday. Thousands of Swifties flocked to the site, causing slow queues and disruptions.

Some who secured tickets opted to put them on resale markets with lofty prices -- a few are going for as high as $6,000 already.

But there's a silver lining for fans who missed out on the presale event: The general public can gear up to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

Swift's 52-date stadium visit is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the U.S. and expected to expand to international dates, as well.

Chicago is on the docket for three shows at Soldier Field. Swift initially set her sights to Chicago for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 supported by the bands girl in red and OWENN. Another show for Sunday, June 4 was added to the bill later, with MUNA and Gracie Abrams cast to perform as openers.

In addition to Chicago, Swift will stop in four other Midwestern cities.

The tour will also head to Detroit from June 9-10 before dates in Minneapolis on June 23-24. Swift will then perform in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1, and then take the stage in Kansas City from July 7-8.

The tour announcement followed Swift's release of her 10th album, “Midnight."

Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:

FRI, MAR 17, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 18, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 24, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 25, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 31, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 1, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 2, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

THURS, APR 13, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 14, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 15, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 21, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 22, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 28, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 29, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 30, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 5, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SAT, MAY 6, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 7, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 12, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 13, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 14, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 19, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 20, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 21, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 26, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 27, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SUN, MAY 28, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN

FRI, JUN 2, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 3, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SUN, JUN 4, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUN 9, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 10, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 16, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 17, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 23, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 24, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 30, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 1, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 7, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 8, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 14, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 15, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 22, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SUN, JUL 23, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 28, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 29, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

THUR, AUG 3, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, AUG 4, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & OWENN

SAT, AUG 5, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE

TUE, AUG 8, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

WED, AUG 9, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE