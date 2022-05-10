Here's When Packet Pick-Up Days Are for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon soon will send thousands of runners through Chicago's West Side, and preparations are mounting up.

To gear up for the 13.1-mile race, registered runners can head to one of two available packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4.

All participants will be given a bib number and timing device, as well as finish line drip, including a participant bag and Nike shirt designed by local artist Lefty Out There.

A finisher's medal also will be awarded to runners at the end of the race. The matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents that can be found on the shirt, too.

On race day, runners will be ushered through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers early April. To view the full route, click here.

Runners will get their start at Central Park Avenue on Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park. The first wave will step off at 7 a.m.

Looking to sign up for the race? The event will accept registrations until its 8,000-person capacity is reached, or June 3. To secure a spot at the starting line, click here.

Registration is accompanied with a $95 entry fee currently, but the fee will increase to $115 at 11:59 p.m. May 19.