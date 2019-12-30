New Year's Eve

Here’s When New Year’s Eve Fireworks Start at Navy Pier

Answer: Navy Pier's New Year's Eve fireworks start right at midnight, but that's not the best time to arrive.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Navy Pier's iconic fireworks ring in the New Year right at midnight. Clocking in at over 15 minutes, the Pier's display is touted as the longest New Year's Eve fireworks display in Chicago.

New Year's Eve 4 hours ago

Ring in 2020 With NBC 5’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live in Chicago’

New Year's Eve 3 hours ago

Metra, CTA, Pace to Offer Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

Planning on taking in the view? Arrive early, according to Navy Pier representatives: "With large crowds expected on New Year’s Eve, please plan your visit accordingly, including arriving early."

All guests must pass through a security checkpoint before being allowed on the Pier. Multiple inspection points are stationed throughout the facility.

Here are a few other things to consider before you go: While backpacks and bags are allowed, they are highly discouraged and subject to inspection.

"Coolers, bikes, skateboards, rollerblades and skate shoes, and weapons of any kind are not allowed on Navy Pier. As always, no outside alcohol may be brought to Navy Pier," the facility's safety guidelines read.

Navy Pier is expected to close when it hits crowd capacity. Re-entry is not allowed at that time.

If you want to see the display without the crowds, bookmark this page. We'll be streaming them live!

This article tagged under:

New Years EveNew Year's EveNavy Pier fireworksNYE
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us