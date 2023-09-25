Here's when, how you can see next month's solar eclipse in the Chicago area

An ‘annular’ solar eclipse is set to take place next month, and if the weather cooperates, Chicago-area residents will be able to observe at least a partially-obscured sun.

According to NASA, residents in the Chicago area will see between 40-to-50% obscuration of the sun during the eclipse, which is set to take place Oct. 14.

Here’s what you need to know about the celestial event.

What is an ‘annular solar eclipse’?

According to NASA and the Adler Planetarium, there are three types of eclipses: partial, annular and total.

All three occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but the amount of coverage dictates the type of eclipse that is observable on Earth. A total eclipse, naturally, occurs when the moon totally obscures the sun, with only a small sliver of the sun’s light visible.

A partial eclipse occurs when the moon only partially covers the sun, while an annual eclipse will see the moon pass fully in front of the sun, but only block a portion of the light it produces.

The next eclipse that will be visible in North America will be an “annular solar eclipse,” though it will only be partially-visible in the Chicago area.

Just how obscured will the sun be?

According to NASA, Chicago-area residents can expect the sun to be 40-to-50% obscured by the moon during the eclipse, with the right-half of the sun covered by the moon.

In places like southern Oregon, central Nevada and Utah, and most of New Mexico, the sun will be up to 90% obscured by the moon.

When can we see the partially-covered sun?

The eclipse will take place between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Central time on Oct. 14, 2023.

What do you need to view it?

Partial-solar eclipses cannot be viewed with the naked eye, with eye damage occurring within seconds with unprotected exposure.

There are a few safe ways to observe the effects of the eclipse, however. The first is a solar eclipse viewer, which can be purchased at reputable dealers and shops, such as the Adler Planetarium’s Space Shop, where they can be purchased for $6.

A “pinhole projector” can also be used, allowing the moon’s coverage of the sun to be projected onto a nearby surface, such as a wall, the floor, or a paper plate.

Information on how to create a pinhole projector can be found on the Adler Planetarium’s website.

When is the next total eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024, and will be visible across portions of North America, including southern Illinois and central Indiana.

More information can be found on NASA’s website.