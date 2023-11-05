Here's when daylight saving time will return in Chicago area

The end of daylight saving time has come and gone, and while residents treasure their extra hour of sleep, some may be wondering when clocks will spring forward again.

Clocks roll back each year on the first Sunday of November, with sunset now taking place at approximately 4:40 p.m. as days continue to shorten through the winter solstice.

Thankfully for sunshine lovers, the shortened-days will only last for a few months.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming within just a matter of days.

In the meantime, days will continue to get shorter, as sunset will take place at 4:19 p.m. in early December. The shortest day of the year will arrive on Dec. 21, with just under nine hours and eight minutes of sunlight on the winter solstice.

Finally, the latest sunrise of the year will take place in early January, with a 7:18 a.m. sunrise, even as days are slowly getting longer.