Pope Leo XIV will be celebrated in his hometown of Chicago at an event and Catholic mass next month.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the event will take place at Chicago’s Rate Field, home of the White Sox, and will pay tribute to the new pope as he begins his papacy as the first pontiff to hail from the United States.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pope Leo XIV will not be in attendance at the event but will address the crowd via a video message, a broadcast that will make its debut at the ballpark during the event.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

When is the Pope Leo XIV celebration and mass?

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the event will take place Saturday, June 14 at the ballpark in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Gates will open at the ballpark at 12:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 2:30 p.m. A Catholic mass will take place at 4 p.m., officials said.

When will tickets be available?

The Archdiocese says that ticket information will be released at a later date. There was no word on whether the event would be livestreamed, and it’s unclear if there will be a cost associated with the tickets.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What will the pope’s message be about?

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Pope Leo XIV will address the crowd via a video message, which will specifically be aimed at “the young people of the world.”

The message will eventually be broadcast around the world, but it will make its debut in Chicago.