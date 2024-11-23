Here's when Blue Man Group will play their final Chicago show

Iconic performance arts group Blue Man Group, renowned for their immersive shows using unusual percussion instruments all while covered in blue paint, has announced their final Chicago shows, concluding a decades-long residency in the city.

According to the group, Blue Man Group's final Chicago performance will take place on Jan. 5, 2025.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," Jack Kenn, the group's managing director said, in a statement.

While this marks the end to Blue Man Group's Chicago residency, performances will continue throughout next year in Boston and Las Vegas, with residencies entering their 30th and 25th years, respectively.

Additionally, the group is slated to return to Orlando in early April 2025.

“Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks," Kenn said.

Tickets for remaining Chicago shows and more information on the group can be found here.