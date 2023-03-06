Here's What's Happening At The Salt Shed In 2023, Including Shows by The Roots and The Flaming Lips

The Salt Shed is shaping up to be one of the liveliest venues in the city this year, drawing a wide-variety of musical acts and events this spring and summer.
They're set to host the national finals of the famous global “all-styles” street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style. The event will take place on May 20th, 2023. 16 regional champions and runners up will battle for the national championship title. The winner will go on to the World Finals, which will be held this fall.
More ticket information and updates on performers can be found on the Salt Shed's website.
The Salt Shed will also host a number of concerts this year. See the full list below.
Concerts:
- Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023
- Phil Lesh & Friends: 3/11 - 3/12/2023
- The Roots: 3/18/2023
- Masego: 3/24/2023
- Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023
- Goose Spring: 4/14 - 4/152023
- Placebo: 4/21/2023
- Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023
- Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023
- Green Velvet: 4/29/2023
- The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023
- Fever Ray: 5/7/2023
- Goth Babe: 5/10/2023
- The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023
- Bright Eyes: 5/12/2023
- Muna & Nova Twins: 5/16/2023
- Future Islands: 5/21/2023
- Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023
- The Sisters of Mercy: 6/6/2023
- Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023
- Nickel Creek & Gabbie Moreno: 6/9/2023
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023
- The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023
- Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: 7/2/2023
- Le Tigre: 7/15/2023
- First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023
- Cavetown: 7/29/2023
- Cigarettes After Sex: 8/1 - 8/2/2023
- Tove Lo: 8/6/2023
- CAAMP: 8/14 - 8/15/2023
- Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023
For more information, and tickets, see here.