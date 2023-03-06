Here's What's Happening At The Salt Shed In 2023, Including Shows by The Roots and The Flaming Lips

The Salt Shed is shaping up to be one of the liveliest venues in the city this year, drawing a wide-variety of musical acts and events this spring and summer.

They're set to host the national finals of the famous global “all-styles” street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style. The event will take place on May 20th, 2023. 16 regional champions and runners up will battle for the national championship title. The winner will go on to the World Finals, which will be held this fall.

More ticket information and updates on performers can be found on the Salt Shed's website.

The Salt Shed will also host a number of concerts this year. See the full list below.

Concerts:

Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023

Phil Lesh & Friends: 3/11 - 3/12/2023

The Roots: 3/18/2023

Masego: 3/24/2023

Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023

Goose Spring: 4/14 - 4/152023

Placebo: 4/21/2023

Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023

Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023

Green Velvet: 4/29/2023

The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023

Fever Ray: 5/7/2023

Goth Babe: 5/10/2023

The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023

Bright Eyes: 5/12/2023

Muna & Nova Twins: 5/16/2023

Future Islands: 5/21/2023

Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023

The Sisters of Mercy: 6/6/2023

Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023

Nickel Creek & Gabbie Moreno: 6/9/2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023

The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023

Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: 7/2/2023

Le Tigre: 7/15/2023

First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023

Cavetown: 7/29/2023

Cigarettes After Sex: 8/1 - 8/2/2023

Tove Lo: 8/6/2023

CAAMP: 8/14 - 8/15/2023

Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023

For more information, and tickets, see here.