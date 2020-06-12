Here’s What Will be Able to Open Under Phase 4 of Chicago’s Reopening Plan

Chicago's top health official touted progress in flattening the coronavirus curve across the city Friday as she detailed the measures city leaders are taking to mitigate the virus and the anticipated next steps in the city's reopening plan.

The city is in Phase 3, Cautiously Reopening, of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's five-step reopening plan following the city's stay-at-home order. As it stands, Chicago is making "cautious progress" with the goal of a declining rate of new cases over 28 days and/or less than 200 new cases per day over 14 days, according to data from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

As of Friday, a total of 49,101 coronavirus cases and 2,369 deaths have been reported citywide. Additionally, 42,989 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Under Phase Four, which could start potentially as early as June 26, the city would likely recommend limiting gatherings to 50 individuals, instead of the current recommendation of 10 people, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stated.

Additionally, the following industries and or businesses are expected to reopen during Phase Four:

Gyms

Indoor dining

Zoos

Museums

Dr. Arwady stated that as the numbers continue to hopefully improve, additional details regarding Phase Four reopening could be released in the next week.