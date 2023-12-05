Here's what weekend storm system approaching Chicago area could look like

The latest model runs used by the NBC 5 Storm Team are indicating that the Chicago area could see a substantial weather system this weekend, but there’s a growing suspicion that it could be a rain-driven event.

Initially, models were indicating that the rain would transition to snow at some point over the weekend, with one model pointing to a substantial snow event and the other pointing to more rain.

New model guidance released on Tuesday shows the two models growing more-closely aligned, but instead of snow being the dominant form of precipitation, it now appears that most of the area will see an event primarily driven by rain.

That rain is expected to arrive Saturday morning, and is expected to bring occasional downnpours to the region, according to forecast models.

Saturday evening the rain will potentially grow less widespread, but there is a chance that there could be thunderstorm development in central and southern Illinois, and those storms could even impact the far-southern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area, including LaSalle and Kankakee counties.

Northwest Indiana could also end up being impacted by storms, but it is too early to predict where those storms will develop and impact.

Late Saturday and into Sunday morning, that rain will finally switch over to snow, but heavy accumulations are not expected at this time.