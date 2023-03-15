things to do

Here's What To Do In Chicago This Weekend

Here are some cool things to check out in the city this weekend.

By Lauren Stewart

GooseIslandLostPalatePettytake2_3526572_15460123_61248

Happy Hump Day!

The weekend is nearly here, and you may be thinking of ways to spend it. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the cool offerings around the city this upcoming weekend.

Food & Drink

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago Food Stop: This new food industry pop-up is the perfect place for local foodies to check out this weekend.

When: Through Friday, March 31

Where: 875 North Michigan Avenue

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 1 hour ago

14 Aldermanic Runoff Elections Set For April 4 as Final First-Round Results Certified

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 3 hours ago

Not Ready to Run the Shamrock Shuffle 8K? There's Also a Mile Run and Walking Event

Goose Island Beer Co. Stout Fest: Celebrate the final Stout Fest at the original Goose Island brewery. This event offers selections from over 25 different breweries.

When: Sunday, March 19th

Where: 1800 North Clybourn Avenue

Arts & Theatre

Mozart Immersive: Soul of A Genius: Check out this amazing light installation featuring Mozart's timeless classics.

When: Through Sunday, April 16

Where: Lighthouse Artspace Chicago

Cabaret ZaZou: Enjoy this unique experience which boasts live music, comedy, cirque performances, and a multi-course meal to top it all off.

When: Through Sunday, April 23

Where: Spiegeltent – Cambria Hotel

Sports

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Watch the Bulls as they take on the Heat this weekend.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: United Center

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Check out the Fire and FC Cincinnati going head-to-head this weekend.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Soldier Field

Family-Friendly

Shake Your Shamrock: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at this family-friendly event. They offer live entertainment, fun toys, and snacks.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Norwood Park Train Station

Windy City Choral Festival: Take in a performance by the Music Celebrations International and Z. Randall Stroope. This 150+ member chorus features young professionals from around the world.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Chicago Symphony Center

This article tagged under:

things to do
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us