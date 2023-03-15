Here's What To Do In Chicago This Weekend

Happy Hump Day!

The weekend is nearly here, and you may be thinking of ways to spend it. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the cool offerings around the city this upcoming weekend.

Food & Drink

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago Food Stop: This new food industry pop-up is the perfect place for local foodies to check out this weekend.

When: Through Friday, March 31

Where: 875 North Michigan Avenue

Goose Island Beer Co. Stout Fest: Celebrate the final Stout Fest at the original Goose Island brewery. This event offers selections from over 25 different breweries.

When: Sunday, March 19th

Where: 1800 North Clybourn Avenue

Arts & Theatre

Mozart Immersive: Soul of A Genius: Check out this amazing light installation featuring Mozart's timeless classics.

When: Through Sunday, April 16

Where: Lighthouse Artspace Chicago

Cabaret ZaZou: Enjoy this unique experience which boasts live music, comedy, cirque performances, and a multi-course meal to top it all off.

When: Through Sunday, April 23

Where: Spiegeltent – Cambria Hotel

Sports

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Watch the Bulls as they take on the Heat this weekend.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: United Center

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Check out the Fire and FC Cincinnati going head-to-head this weekend.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Soldier Field

Family-Friendly

Shake Your Shamrock: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at this family-friendly event. They offer live entertainment, fun toys, and snacks.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Norwood Park Train Station

Windy City Choral Festival: Take in a performance by the Music Celebrations International and Z. Randall Stroope. This 150+ member chorus features young professionals from around the world.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Chicago Symphony Center