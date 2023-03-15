Here's What To Do In Chicago This Weekend

Happy Hump Day!
The weekend is nearly here, and you may be thinking of ways to spend it. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Check out some of the cool offerings around the city this upcoming weekend.
Food & Drink
Chicago Food Stop: This new food industry pop-up is the perfect place for local foodies to check out this weekend.
When: Through Friday, March 31
Where: 875 North Michigan Avenue
Goose Island Beer Co. Stout Fest: Celebrate the final Stout Fest at the original Goose Island brewery. This event offers selections from over 25 different breweries.
When: Sunday, March 19th
Where: 1800 North Clybourn Avenue
Arts & Theatre
Mozart Immersive: Soul of A Genius: Check out this amazing light installation featuring Mozart's timeless classics.
When: Through Sunday, April 16
Where: Lighthouse Artspace Chicago
Cabaret ZaZou: Enjoy this unique experience which boasts live music, comedy, cirque performances, and a multi-course meal to top it all off.
When: Through Sunday, April 23
Where: Spiegeltent – Cambria Hotel
Sports
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Watch the Bulls as they take on the Heat this weekend.
When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: United Center
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Check out the Fire and FC Cincinnati going head-to-head this weekend.
When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Soldier Field
Family-Friendly
Shake Your Shamrock: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at this family-friendly event. They offer live entertainment, fun toys, and snacks.
When: Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Norwood Park Train Station
Windy City Choral Festival: Take in a performance by the Music Celebrations International and Z. Randall Stroope. This 150+ member chorus features young professionals from around the world.
When: Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.
Where: Chicago Symphony Center