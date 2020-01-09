Here’s What To Do If You Encounter a Coyote in Chicago

In the wake of two coyote attacks in Chicago in one day this week, experts are telling people to be vigilant while outside.

While the chance for a coyote attack is minimal, Cook County Animal and Rabies Control said being prepared is crucial in case you encounter a coyote.

"More than 1,500 coyotes reside throughout Cook County," said Cook County Animal and Rabies Control in a statement. "While they are very unlikely to attack humans, it is important to take precautions to ensure the safety of residents and their pets."

Two people were attacked Wednesday within hours of each other in separate Chicago neighborhoods. A 5-year-old was bitten in the hand around 4 p.m. near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. The second attack happened in the 700 block of North Fairbanks in the Streeterville neighborhood. A man walked into Northwestern Wednesday night with a bite to his backside. Police said the two attacks were related.

If you see a coyote, shout, make loud noises, and jump up and down, Cook County Animal and Rabies Control said Thursday.

The department also warned residents not to leave food outside for your pet. That can be a welcome invitation for coyotes.

They said people should walk dogs on a short leash and always be aware of your surroundings. If you leave your dog out in a yard, stay to supervise the animal. Never leave the dog unattended.

Cook County Animal Care and Control also encouraged people to switch up their routine. They said coyotes are smart and can learn your schedule.

If you spot a coyote, call 311. The city of Chicago is tracking coyotes and will respond if you are in danger.