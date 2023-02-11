Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More

Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.

If you're thrilled about the big game, but aren't so sure on all the specifics - including what time it's airing and where you can watch - we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

What Time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is planned for 5:30 p.m. CST.

How Can I Watch?

This year, the game is airing on Fox, Fox Deportes and the NFL+ app. It can also be streamed on multiple services, including YouTube TV. The national radio broadcast will air on Westwood One.

Where is the Game Taking Place?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals. This will mark the third time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl.

Who is Performing During the Halftime Show?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is headlining this year's halftime show.

She’s had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said.

What Are the Odds?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

Picking the game’s winner is one of the basic ways to bet, but there are many, many prop bets gamblers can also choose.

Sportsbooks have taken advantage of the increasing popularity of prop bets, which could range from whether there will be a safety to whether the Chiefs or Eagles will score more points than NBA stars LeBron James or Steph Curry when their teams meet the day before the big game.

Professional sports bettors tend to make the more traditional wagers and look for value in the props if they believe they can find a betting number to exploit. For the most part, the props belong to the general public.