Here's What the ‘ComEd Four' Were Convicted of in Wide-Ranging Bribery Trial

A federal jury in Chicago has convicted four individuals in a wide-ranging scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, arranging more than $1 million in payments to associates in efforts to obtain favorable legislation for ComEd, the state’s largest utility company.

The four individuals were convicted in a verdict announced Tuesday at the Dirksen Courthouse in Chicago. No sentencing information has yet been announced.

Madigan was not charged in the case, but is facing a separate trial on charges of racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He is scheduled to face trial next April.

Here’s what each of the defendants was convicted of:

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore

Pramaggiore was the company’s CEO from 2012 to 2018. She was convicted of four counts of public corruption, along with four counts of falsification of accounting books and other records.

She was also convicted of one count of conspiracy in the case.

Former ComEd Lobbyist John Hooker

Hooker was an outside lobbyist for ComEd after his retirement from another role within the company in 2012. He was convicted of conspiracy, one count of bribery and four counts of falsification of accounting books and other records.

Company Consultant Jay Doherty

Doherty’s company was accused of acting as an intermediary in the case, helping conceal payments to Madigan’s associates. He was convicted of one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery, and four counts of falsification of accounting books and other records.

Madigan Confidant and Lobbyist Michael McClain

McClain, a former Illinois representative and a lobbyist for ComEd for nearly 40 years, allegedly used his access to Madigan to help facilitate the scheme. He was convicted of conspiracy, four counts of bribery, and four counts of falsification of accounting books and other records.

McClain also faces a separate racketeering trial, along with the former House speaker.