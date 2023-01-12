Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho.

We have named Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO.



Welcome to the Bears, Kevin! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's what Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and general manager Ryan Poles and Phillips had to say about the hiring:

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," McCaskey said. "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans."

"Kevin is going to be a tremendous resource and I am excited to get started with him," Poles said. "In my time spent with him during the interview process, it quickly became apparent his resumé and business acumen will be a powerful asset to helping improve our organization and ultimately reach our goal to be a championship organization."

"It was important to ensure the Bears had the right leader in place before I retired," Phillips said. "Kevin will do an excellent job of bringing the best out of the great people at Halas Hall and continue the evolution of our proud franchise."

RELATED: Warren's history makes him ideal choice to be Bears' president

Warren served as the first African-American commissioner for the Big Ten since 2019. There, he helped expand the conference to 16 teams and lock in one of the most lucrative media deals in college sports history – partnering with NBC, CBS, FOX and the Big Ten Network.

Before his stint in college athletics, he served with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in NFL work beginning in 1997.

His most significant span came with the Vikings, where he spent 15 seasons working, eventually becoming the COO (Chief Operating Officer). With the Vikings, he helped develop U.S. Bank Stadium, which is a major attraction to the Bears. The Bears are currently in the process of moving out of Soldier Field to construct a stadium in Arlington Heights.

Warren is the fifth CEO/President in Bears history and the first African-American president of the organization.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.