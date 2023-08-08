Here's what makes Chicago's next full moon so special

The city of Chicago just had a full moon last week, but the next one will actually be a special one in a variety of ways.

According to astronomers, the next full moon for the Chicago area is scheduled to take to the skies at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Many will quickly note that the full moon will actually be a so-called “blue moon,” as it will be the second full moon of the month of August.

While the moon will not actually be blue in color, it isn’t the most common of occurrences, and according to EarthSky, it will be the final blue moon until May 31, 2026.

Perhaps even more interesting is that it will be the second “supermoon” of the month of August.

“Supermoons” occur when the moon is within 90% of its closest point, or it’s “perigee,” to Earth.

The Aug. 30 supermoon will actually be the closest full moon to Earth’s surface of the year, drifting approximately 222,043 miles from the planet, according to EarthSky.

When combined with the traditional name for the August full moon, this next full moon can accurately be called a “Super Blue Sturgeon Moon,” and will light up the night sky for a special show at month’s end.