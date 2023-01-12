Here's What Kevin Warren Says About Becoming Bears CEO/President

Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization.

We have named Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO.



Welcome to the Bears, Kevin! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2023

Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his hiring:

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise," Warren said. "I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago. I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears. I sincerely thank Virginia McCaskey, George McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips and the search team, for the responsibility and trust placed in me to lead the Chicago Bears and deliver championships to Chicago."

Warren previously served as the first African American commissioner of the Big Ten since 2019. He also worked as COO (Chief Operating Officer) with the Minnesota Vikings, an organization he worked with for 15 years. He started in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams in 1997 as part of their legal counsel.

The Bears' interest in Warren leaked just before the New Year. Reports dropped of the Bears making Warren a finalist. It was said in the reports the organization was attracted to his help in the development of U.S. Bank Stadium, which he played a role in during his time with the Vikings.

According to a separate report from Thursday, Warren will begin his role on Apr. 17, 10 days before the first round of the NFL draft.

