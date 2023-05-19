Does this person look like he lives in Illinois? AI thinks so. And a handful of posts, allegedly from real people on social media, agree.

That's the basis of a Reddit post titled "The Most Stereotypical People in the States." The post, shared in a section of Reddit dedicated to discussions on Artificial Intelligence, shares AI-generated photos of what the an average person looks like in each state.

The results, according to commenters, are relatively accurate -- at least for Illinois.

Each of the photos shows the portrait of person, most often a male, exhibiting some form of creative expression -- be it through clothing, environment, facial expression or otherwise -- that's meant to clearly represent a location.

For example, the AI-generated photo of a stereotypical person shows a man sitting behind a giant block of cheese.

A stereotypical person in Illinois, according to the post, appears less distinctive, and rather ordinary. In fact, one commenter compares the man from Illinois to Waldo.

What one AI program thinks a "stereotypical" Illinoisan looks like. Photo created by Reddit user Kudasa1.

"Illinois is Waldo," the comment reads.

"Illinois," another begins. "A person as boring as it sounds to live there."

To other commenters, the photo of the average person who lives in Illinois isn't just dull. It's spot on.

"Hahaha," one commenter says. "Illinois is PRECISELY my brother-in-law."

"Illinois' is oddly accurate," another says.

Accurate or not, in nearly all the AI-generated photos -- Illinois included -- no smiles are captured, with the exception of three states: Connecticut, Hawaii and West Virginia.

You can take a spin through all the photos here. Just make sure you don't skip over Illinois, since, apparently, that one is easy to miss.