Here's the schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's run through the Chicago area

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Colder temperatures in the Chicago area serve as a great reminder that the holidays are approaching, and one iconic tradition will be making its return to the Chicago area.

Traveling railroads across North America with a bright light display, live music and Santa Claus himself, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Chicago area this year.

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train will make two stops in the Chicago area, one on Nov. 26 and the second on Dec. 3, according to a recently released schedule.

Here's information about each stop, including where you should go, what time the event will begin and who will be performing:

Nov. 26 - Pingree Grove

Village Hall - Railroad Street and Reinking Road

Arrival at 8:45 a.m., Event from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Dec. 3 - Gurnee

Viking Middle School - 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Arrival at 5:10 p.m., Event from 5:15 to 5:40 p.m.

Performers: Tenille Townes and Breland

The annual tour, which raises money for food banks across the U.S. and Canada, begins on Nov. 20 in Maine and wraps up in Alberta, Canada on Dec. 19 - just in time for Christmas.

Along with Illinois, the train is also coming to Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. Here is the complete schedule.

