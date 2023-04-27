Here's the Projected Contract for Bears' OT Darnell Wright

Here's the projected contract for Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got their starting right tackle and soon it'll be time for the big man to ink a deal with Chicago to become a hopefully turnkey player on the offensive line.

Spotrac projects Wright to receive a four-year $20.9 million deal with the Bears, including a $12.2 million signing bonus. The Bears would incur a $3.8 million cap hit in 2023 from their No. 10 overall pick.

At #10 overall, OT Darnell Wright should sign a fully guaranteed 4 year, $20.9M contract with the #Bears, including a $12.2M signing bonus, and a $3.8M 2023 cap hit. https://t.co/7Xka2ePKq6 pic.twitter.com/cKrzLG3xS2 — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 28, 2023

Wright is projected to become the second-highest-paid tackle in the draft behind Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson is slated to earn around $28 million for going sixth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears have plenty of rookies left to play. They have two picks in the second round to kick off Friday's second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee, playing in 15 total games. He didn't come on until his junior season when he played 13 games at right tackle.

He's a behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. In 892 snaps at right tackle, he allowed zero sacks and eight pressures against the likes of the SEC, including No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson.

