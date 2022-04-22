covid illinois

Here's the One Chicago-Area County Deemed Medium Risk for COVID Transmission

In medium risk counties, people at high risk of severe illness are encouraged to talk with their doctor about whether to take precautions

Even though COVID-19 cases have increased throughout Illinois, most of the state, as well as the Chicago area, remain at low risk for COVID transmission.

However, some counties have been listed in the medium risk category based on upticks in metrics including the COVID case rate, new admissions and staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Nearly all of the Chicago area remains in the clear, except for DuPage County, which is listed as a medium community level. As of Friday, DuPage County reported 205.65 cases per 100,000 people, 4.3 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 and 1.4% of staffed in-patient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID.

In such medium risk counties, people who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID should consult with their physician about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions, according to the CDC.

Masks are not required in counties with either medium or high community levels. As of Friday, three other counties, Champaign, McLean and Piatt, were listed in the medium category.

No Illinois counties were said to be experiencing high transmission.

Counties that reach a high community level are urged to reinstate mask-wearing for all individuals indoors regardless of vaccination status and to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities.

In places with low community transmission, residents are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccines and boosters, and maintained improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

This article tagged under:

covid illinoiscoronavirus illinoisCenters for Disease Control and PreventionCDCcovid
