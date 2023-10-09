Here's the latest on when fall colors could peak in Chicago area

Temperatures have certainly been fall-like in the Chicago area in recent days, but when will we finally get to see the full breadth of autumn colors that we’ve become accustomed to?

According to the latest estimates published by Smoky Mountains tourism board, Chicago will likely see its peak fall colors in the coming weeks.

Those estimates say that as of Monday, most of the area is at least seeing “partial” color changes in their leaves. Central Illinois is still only seeing “patchy” color changes, including LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties, but most of the area is at least starting to see more consistent fall coloring to their leaves.

As the month progresses, more of the area will be “near peak,” with that change coming around Oct. 16, according to estimates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Finally, peak fall color could arrive the week of Oct. 23 in most of northern Illinois and northern Indiana, paving the way for all the photoshoots and fall beauty that residents expect and love.

By the week of Oct. 30, some of the area is expected to move beyond peak colors, and by Nov. 6 fall colors will have passed their peak in virtually the entire state.