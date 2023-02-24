Here's the 2023 Concert Lineup for Chicago's Salt Shed Music Venue

From the United Center to Wrigley Field, venues across the city are gearing up to welcome big artists in 2023. The Salt Shed is one such place.

Located on the city's North Side, the performance space resides in the old Morton's Salt factory. Known for their iconic roof, the Salt Shed was host to various outdoor musical events in 2022.

They've announced both their indoor and outdoor shows coming up in 2023, and the list is quite long.

Check it out:

Viagra Boys: 2/24/2023

AHOY!: 2/25/2023

Gordo: 3/3/2023

Elle King: 3/4/2023

Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023

Phil Lesh & Friends: 3/11 - 3/12/2023

The Roots: 3/18/2023

Masego: 3/24/2023

Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023

Goose Spring: 4/14 - 4/152023

Placebo: 4/21/2023

Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023

Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023

Green Velvet: 4/29/2023

The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023

Fever Ray: 5/7/2023

Goth Babe: 5/10/2023

The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023

Bright Eyes: 5/12/2023

Muna & Nova Twins: 5/16/2023

Future Islands: 5/21/2023

Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023

The Sisters of Mercy: 6/6/2023

Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023

Nickel Creek & Gabbie Moreno: 6/9/2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023

The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023

Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: 7/2/2023

Le Tigre: 7/15/2023

First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023

Cavetown: 7/29/2023

Cigarettes After Sex: 8/1 - 8/2/2023

Tove Lo: 8/6/2023

CAAMP: 8/14 - 8/15/2023

Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023

For more information, and tickets, see here.