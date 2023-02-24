Here's the 2023 Concert Lineup for Chicago's Salt Shed Music Venue

From the United Center to Wrigley Field, venues across the city are gearing up to welcome big artists in 2023. The Salt Shed is one such place.
Located on the city's North Side, the performance space resides in the old Morton's Salt factory. Known for their iconic roof, the Salt Shed was host to various outdoor musical events in 2022.
They've announced both their indoor and outdoor shows coming up in 2023, and the list is quite long.
Check it out:
- Viagra Boys: 2/24/2023
- AHOY!: 2/25/2023
- Gordo: 3/3/2023
- Elle King: 3/4/2023
- Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023
- Phil Lesh & Friends: 3/11 - 3/12/2023
- The Roots: 3/18/2023
- Masego: 3/24/2023
- Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023
- Goose Spring: 4/14 - 4/152023
- Placebo: 4/21/2023
- Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023
- Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023
- Green Velvet: 4/29/2023
- The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023
- Fever Ray: 5/7/2023
- Goth Babe: 5/10/2023
- The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023
- Bright Eyes: 5/12/2023
- Muna & Nova Twins: 5/16/2023
- Future Islands: 5/21/2023
- Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023
- The Sisters of Mercy: 6/6/2023
- Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023
- Nickel Creek & Gabbie Moreno: 6/9/2023
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023
- The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023
- Les Claypools Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: 7/2/2023
- Le Tigre: 7/15/2023
- First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023
- Cavetown: 7/29/2023
- Cigarettes After Sex: 8/1 - 8/2/2023
- Tove Lo: 8/6/2023
- CAAMP: 8/14 - 8/15/2023
- Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023
For more information, and tickets, see here.