The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty.

As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.

According to the survey, 66% of people across the country prefer Thanksgiving sides to the main entrée. And if you're hosting this year, you might want to opt for larger dishes: 7 out of 10 Americans say there isn't enough room on their plate for all the side options served, the report says.

The report also breaks down the top five holiday side dishes across the country, leaving some to wonder where the ever-popular cranberry sauce factors in.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Top Holiday Side Dishes, According to "State of the Sides"

Stuffing Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Mac & Cheese

But perhaps the most revealing data is each state's favorite side dish and the preferred way of serving.

According to the report, Arkansas, Alaska and Idaho "all prefer their sides do not touch" each other on their plate, and Wyoming, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are the "most passionate and the happiest with eating only sides for their holiday meal"

Mashed potatoes, the report says, ranks as Illinois' favorite holiday side dish, with Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin sharing the same sentiment. In Missouri and Kentucky, however, stuffing -- or as some states refer to it, dressing -- ranks as No. 1.

You can read the full report here.

Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday, Nov. 24.